NFL Rumors: Free Agent RB Latavius Murray To Visit Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks need to upgrade at the running back position and reportedly have interest in veteran Jamaal Charles.

But the former Kansas City Chiefs star isn’t the only running back Seattle has its eye on.

Raiders RB Latavius Murray is scheduled to visit Seattle. Cards RB Chris Johnson intends to continue playing, and will do visits next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Latavius Murray has spent his first three NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He ran for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season.

The Seahawks weren’t able to adequately replace Marshawn Lynch last season. Christine Michael, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise did an OK job, but all three of them missed seven games or more for various reasons.

Adding a capable starter like Murray would be a nice upgrade for the Seahawks and take some of the offensive pressure off quarterback Russell Wilson.

