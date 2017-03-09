NFL Rumors: Jamaal Charles, Seahawks Have ‘Mutual Interest,’ Expected To Meet

Share this:

Could Jamaal Charles be headed to the West Coast?

The 30-year-old running back became a free agent after the Kansas City Chiefs released him on Feb. 28, making his future uncertain thanks to a history of knee and ankle injuries. But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Seattle has its eyes on Charles.

#Seahawks & RB Jamaal Charles have mutual interest, sources say, & a visit is expected when Charles begins taking them. A potential new home — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Seattle could be an ideal match for Charles, as the Seahawks used a running back by committee last season with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. Charles likely would be the No. 1 back in that situation, but the others could lessen his workload, as he’s played just eight games over the last two seasons.

NFL free agency officially begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images