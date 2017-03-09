NFL Rumors: Jamaal Charles, Seahawks Have ‘Mutual Interest,’ Expected To Meet

Could Jamaal Charles be headed to the West Coast?
The 30-year-old running back became a free agent after the Kansas City Chiefs released him on Feb. 28, making his future uncertain thanks to a history of knee and ankle injuries. But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Seattle has its eyes on Charles.
Seattle could be an ideal match for Charles, as the Seahawks used a running back by committee last season with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. Charles likely would be the No. 1 back in that situation, but the others could lessen his workload, as he’s played just eight games over the last two seasons.
NFL free agency officially begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
