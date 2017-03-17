NFL Rumors: Giants Expected To Sign Ex-Jet Geno Smith, Pending Physical

Share this:

There’s a lot of team-swapping going on in the Big Apple these days.

The New York Giants are expected to sign free agent quarterback Geno Smith on Monday pending the results of a physical this weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. Smith would be the second former New York Jet to join the Giants in free agency this year after the club signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall in early March.

Smith’s tenure with the Jets was rocky, to say the least. The 26-year-old compiled an 11-18 record during his first two seasons as New York’s starter in 2013 and 2014 before his career was derailed by an ugly locker room incident involving teammate IK Enemkpali, who punched him in the jaw and caused him to miss much of the 2015 season.

Smith appeared in just three games for the Jets in the last two years, getting benched for a revolving door of mediocre starters. He’ll likely ride the pine for his latest New York team, as Eli Manning enters his 14th season as the Giants’ starting QB.

But New York didn’t have a backup quarterback with NFL experience on its roster before Friday, and Smith will provide that.

