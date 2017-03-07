NFL Rumors: Here’s Martellus Bennett’s Asking Price In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots might want to start planning for life after Martellus Bennett.

Bennett is set to hit free agency after a productive season with the Patriots, and it sounds like the veteran tight end is looking for a sizable raise from the roughly $5 million he earned in 2016, leaving his future with New England in doubt unless the organization is willing to open the checkbook.

Martellus Bennett wants $9M per year, per @MikeGarafolo. Pats won't touch that with Gronk on the books for $24M over next three years. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 7, 2017

Bennett by all accounts enjoyed his time with the Patriots after coming over from the Chicago Bears last offseason. He caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular-season games, helping to fill the void left by fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was limited to just eight games before undergoing season-ending back surgery.

That said, Bennett has acknowledged that free agency can be complicated. It represents a chance for NFL players to cash in during their generally short careers, and it appears Bennett, who turns 30 this Friday, doesn’t want to squander the opportunity despite the good times he had this past season en route to his first Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images