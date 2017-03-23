NFL Rumors: Johnny Manziel Met With Saints’ Sean Payton To Discuss Comeback

Share this:

After a season-long hiatus from the NFL, Johnny Manziel could soon return to a football field near you. If you live in New Orleans, that is.

Manziel, who sat out the 2016 season after being released by the Cleveland Browns, had breakfast with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton at the Super Bowl, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Manziel and Payton discussed the Heisman Trophy winner’s potential NFL comeback, according to Rapoport.

Payton has “taken an interest” in Manziel, per Rapoport, as the QB trains to return to the NFL. Manziel, who has dealt with substance abuse issues, has stayed out of the tabloids for the most part in recent months. He reached an agreement to have domestic violence charges dismissed late last year.

The Saints need a backup quarterback, as Rapoport notes. Manziel showed flashes of potential in 14 games and eight starts with the Browns in 2014 and 2015.

New Orleans might not be the best place for Manziel, who has continued to party despite mostly staying out of the spotlight, however.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images