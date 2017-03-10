NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Free Agent Receiver Justin Hunter For Visit

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots will open their doors to multiple NFL free agents Friday.

Among those visiting the Patriots on Day 2 of free agency is wide receiver Justin Hunter, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: former Bills, Dolphins and Titans WR Justin Hunter is in Foxborough visiting the Patriots today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2017

Hunter spent the 2016 season in the AFC East, playing one game for the Miami Dolphins and 12 for the Buffalo Bills. He caught 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills declined to re-sign Hunter, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Before that, the 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. Hunter’s best season came in 2014 when he set career highs with 28 catches and 498 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes.

The Patriots currently have six wide receivers under contract for 2017: Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Devin Lucien and Matthew Slater. Michael Floyd became an unrestricted free agent Thursday.

Amendola reportedly would need to restructure his contract in order to remain with the team. Lucien spent all of this season on the Patriots’ practice squad, and Slater plays almost exclusively on special teams.

New England also is scheduled to host free agent defensive lineman Lawrence Guy for a visit Friday, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images