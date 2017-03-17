NFL Rumors: Raiders ‘Strongly Considering’ Acquiring Marshawn Lynch

Share this:

Think you’ve seen the last of “Beast Mode” in an NFL uniform? Think again.

The Oakland Raiders are “strongly considering” acquiring running back Marshawn Lynch via “trade or through his release,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson reported Friday, citing sources. Lynch retired following the 2015 season, but the Seattle Seahawks still hold his rights through the 2017 season, as he signed a two-year extension with the club in March 2015.

Raiders radio announcer Greg Papa also hinted at the possibility of Oakland signing Lynch during a local radio appearance Thursday.

The Raiders' radio announcer hinted that the team might be bringing a veteran running back out of retirement https://t.co/qAezfs7duH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2017

This is about Marshawn Lynch, who would have to be acquired in a trade. And it's accurate. An option for the Raiders https://t.co/Z7X4QttZ4a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

Lynch’s retirement was rather abrupt — he was just 29 years old when he called it quits and one season removed from a 1,306-yard, 13-touchdown campaign with Seattle in 2015. A report also surfaced in September that Lynch was pondering an NFL comeback, and the Raiders would seem a natural fit for the Oakland native should he return to the league.

The Raiders recently lost running back Latavius Murray in free agency, and while free agent Adrian Peterson is an option for Oakland, the possibility of Lynch playing for his hometown team (at least, until it potentially moves to Las Vegas) could be even more enticing.

