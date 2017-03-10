NFL Rumors: Robert Griffin III Intrigued By Idea Of Signing With Jets

Share this:

As the quarterback carousel continues to go round and round, so do the rumors involving the New York Jets.

Robert Griffin III is the latest veteran quarterback linked to New York, as a person familiar with RG3’s thinking told NJ.com’s Connor Hughes that the former Rookie of the Year is intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Jets.

As Hughes notes, it’s unclear whether the Jets have any interest in signing Griffin, who was released by the Cleveland Browns on Friday after one injury-plagued season with the organization. But the Jets clearly need a quarterback — it’s uncertain if either of their young QBs, Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty, is ready to lead an NFL franchise — and Griffin is a veteran who comes with some upside despite his career being derailed by injuries and ineffectiveness since his rookie campaign in 2012.

Griffin visited with the Jets last offseason before signing with the Browns, and Hughes’ source said the 27-year-old “would be up” for a return. Since the Jets could offer Griffin a chance to start, perhaps he’ll visit the team in the coming days or weeks now that he’s a free agent.

In the meantime, expect plenty of quarterback speculation to surround the Jets, who also have been linked to free agent Jay Cutler and Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos amid the start of NFL free agency.

