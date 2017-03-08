NFL Rumors: This Under-The-Radar Free Agent Is Drawing ‘Very Hot’ Interest

Share this:

As other high-profile free agents dominate headlines, Kevin Zeitler can sit back in comfort — well, relatively speaking for a player on the open market — knowing there are plenty of NFL teams reportedly clamoring for his services.

There have been several reports regarding who’s interested in Zeitler, a guard who played his first five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted in the first round (27th overall) in 2012. But FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer really put the leaguewide interest into context Wednesday by reporting that nearly every team he’s talked to has shown interest in the 27-year-old.

The one name nearly EVERY TEAM I spoke to showed interest in isn't flashy one but Cincy OG Kevin Zeitler. He's very hot name. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 8, 2017

As Glazer notes, Zeitler isn’t a household name. Offensive linemen rarely are. But it sounds like Zeitler is going to make a lot of money on the open market, especially if so many teams remain interested.

Consider this from Joel Corry, a former sports agent and now CBS Sports’ salary-cap expert, who spoke with The Denver Post earlier this week about the Denver Broncos’ offseason plans.

“He’s breaking the bank. If you’re getting Zeitler, you’re in the (Kelechi) Osemele range (five years, $58.5 million with the Oakland Raiders in 2016). They have to be willing to pay top-of-the market guard prices.”

So there you have it. The free agent who draws the most interest this offseason might be somebody you’ve never heard of before.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images