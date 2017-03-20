NFL Rumors: Why Marshawn Lynch ‘Really Wants To Play For Raiders’

Share this:

Marshawn Lynch apparently loves his city so much, he’s willing to put his body back on the line.

The former NFL running back would consider coming out of retirement in order to play for the Oakland Raiders, Sports Illustrated’s Peter King reported Monday, citing a source. Lynch sees the Raiders as an opportunity to bring his personal and professional lives closer together.

“He (Lynch) really wants to play for the Raiders,” the source said, per King. “He also wants to do good things for his foundation in the area. This is a great chance to accomplish both things.”

Lynch retired after the 2015 season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, who retain his rights through 2017.

ESPN reported Friday the Raiders are strongly considering acquiring Lynch via trade or if Seattle releases him.

King suggests Seattle won’t block Lynch’s path to Oakland “as a favor” to a player who spent parts of six years with there and remains popular in the Seahawks locker room.

Lynch’s potential return to football already is generating excitement in Oakland, with punter Marquette King hilariously leading the recruitment drive.

But the city of Oakland needs no help selling itself to Lynch, who just might be warming up to the idea of using his football talents to further improve his hometown.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images