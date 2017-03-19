Marquette King Recruits Marshawn Lynch To Raiders With Hilarious Tweets

Share this:

If you were to make a list of the NFL’s most entertaining players, Marquette King would be near the top.

The Oakland Raiders punter really came on the scene last season, as his on-field showmanship and hilarious social media antics garnered a lot of publicity.

While King is the Raiders punter, it appears he’s taking on some general managerial duties this offseason as he has actively been recruiting Marshawn Lynch to Oakland.

As fans will remember, Lynch announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2016 with a tweet of him, quite literally, hanging up his cleats.

In hopes of getting Lynch to come out of retirement, King graciously “retrieved” Lynch’s cleats from the telephone wires.

Aye @MoneyLynch I got your cleats back 4 ya brah… pic.twitter.com/zs7nfnJ8tL — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 19, 2017

This is hardly the only recruitment tweet King has sent out. The Raiders punter campaigned to the five-time Pro Bowl selection with two other tweets Saturday.

Yoooo @MoneyLynch you kno you wanna kick it wit ya boy for a season 👀 stop playin!!! — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 17, 2017

Yooo @MoneyLynch when you come to the @RAIDERS I expect you to carry my pads after practice… — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 17, 2017

Lynch might be flattered by King’s tweets, but we have a feeling he won’t be carrying anyone else’s pads if he were to return.

King’s recruitment comes on the heels of a report that the Raiders were “strongly considering” acquiring Lynch. The Oakland native could probably still compete at a high level in the NFL, but it’s just a matter of if he has any desire to bring back “Beast Mode.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images