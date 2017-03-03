NFL Scouting Combine Live Stream: Watch Running Back, Offensive Line Drills

Share this:

Tweet







The workout portion of the NFL Scouting Combine officially kicks off Friday in Indianapolis, with running backs, offensive linemen and specialists running through various drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey headline Friday’s crop of draft prospects in action.

Here’s how you can watch the combine online:

When: Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images