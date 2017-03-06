NFL Scouting Combine Live: Track Defensive Back 40-Yard Dash Times

Share this:

10:54 a.m.: Here are the top official 40-yard dash times for the first group.

Griffin: 4.38

Humphrey: 4.41

Josh Jones: 4.41

Jackson: 4.42

Awuzie: 4.43

Conley: 4.44

Baker: 4.45

Sidney Jones: 4.47

Hill: 4.47

Allen: 4.48

Some other notable results:

Obi Melifonwu vertical 44 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 6, 2017

Fabian Moreau broad jump 11'4 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 6, 2017

Marcus Williams vertical jump 43.5 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 6, 2017

Obi Melifonwu broad jump 11'9 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 6, 2017

Marshon Lattimore's 11'0" broad jump ties him for 11th best at the NFL Combine since 2006 for S/CBs — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 6, 2017

10 a.m: The defensive backs are off the races. Here’s the first group as they run their 40s.

S Jamal Adams, LSU: 4.56 seconds

CB Brian Allen, Utah: 4.43

CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado: 4.44

S Budda Baker, Washington: 4.46

S Jamal Carter, Miami: 4.72

S Chuck Clark, Virginia Tech: 4.55

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State: 4.45

CB Treston Decoud, Oregon State: 4.64

CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia: 4.60

CB Corn Elder, Miami: 4.56

S Nate Gerry, Nebraska: 4.58

CB Shaquill Griffin, Central Florida: 4.39

CB Nate Hairston, Temple: 4.56

S Delano Hill, Michigan: 4.48

CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama: 4.41

CB Adoree Jackson, USC: 4.39

S RayShawn Jenkins, Miami: 4.51

S Lorenzo Jerome, St. Francis: 4.73

S Jadar Johnson, Clemson: 4.71

S John Johnson, Boston College: 4.61

S Josh Jones, North Carolina State: 4.41

CB Sidney Jones, Washington: 4.48

CB Damontae Kazee, San Diego State: 4.59

The first group is now running their second heats.

Adams: 4.56

Allen: 4.48

Awuzie: 4.46

Baker: 4.51

Carter: 4.65

Clark: 4.55

Conley: 4.48

DeCoud: 4.63

Douglas: 4.63

Elder: 4.59

Gerry: 4.64

Griffin: 4.40

Hairston: 4.53

Hill: 4.54

Humphrey: 4.46

Jackson: 4.42

Jenkins: 4.55

Jerome: 4.71

Jadar Johnson: 4.61

John Johnson: 4.67

Josh Jones: 4.44

Sidney Jones: 4.52

Kazee: 4.54

That will do it for the first group of defensive backs. Baker, Jackson and Humphrey helped themselves.

9:10 a.m.: The final day of the NFL Scouting Combine is upon us. The cornerbacks and safeties will run through drills and work out Monday.

The top cornerback prospects to watch are Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore, Florida’s Teez Tabor, Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey and Washington’s Sidney Jones. The top safeties are Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, LSU’s Jamal Adams, Washington’s Budda Baker and UConn’s Obi Melifonwu.

Stay here as we track their 40-yard dash times.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports