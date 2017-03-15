NHL Odds: Bruins Vs. Flames A Pick’Em Heading Into Wednesday Night Clash

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will face the hottest team in the NHL on Wednesday night when they visit the Calgary Flames in a contest pegged as a pick‘em at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston kicked off a four-game trek across Canada with a 6-3 victory in Vancouver as big -202 chalk Monday, extending its current win streak to three games going into Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Flames betting matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Bruins’ current surge has lifted them to 11-3-0 over the past 14 games, with the club avoiding consecutive losses during that stretch. The Bruins benefited from losses by the first-place Montreal Canadiens and second-place Ottawa on Tuesday, but they trail the Senators by five points in the Atlantic Division standings with just 13 games remaining in the season.

Boston has been getting the job done at both ends of the ice during its current tear, with Bruins shooters tallying 14 total goals over their past three outings, and potting four or more goals in eight of their past 14 games while also holding opponents to two or fewer markers on eight occasions.

However, the Bruins face a severe test Wednesday against a Flames squad that equaled a franchise record Monday with its 10th straight win, handing the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 overtime loss as -117 favorites.

The Flames have been outshot on five occasions during their current hot streak, but have received outstanding goaltending from Brian Elliott, who has been between the pipes for nine of their 10 recent wins.

Elliott has held opposing shooters to just 16 total goals, and recorded shutouts in two of the club’s past three games including a 5-0 thumping of the Canadiens as -140 home chalk last Thursday.

The Flames have held the edge in recent dates with the Bruins, claiming victory in four of their last five meetings, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, including a 2-1 win in Boston as a +127 underdog on Nov. 25, and one-goal wins in their past two clashes at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Following Wednesday night’s contest, the Bruins make the short trip north to Edmonton for a Thursday night date with the Oilers before returning east to close out their road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre next Monday.

Boston has dropped four straight to the resurgent Oilers, each by a one-goal margin, including a 4-3 loss at TD Garden as -150 chalk on Jan. 5. The Bruins also have struggled against the rival Maple Leafs, falling to defeat in four of their last five meetings, including a 4-1 loss in Toronto as +106 underdogs on Oct. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images