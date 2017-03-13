Nintendo In ‘Fact-Finding Mode’ For One Of Switch’s Biggest Problems

Share this:

Just about every major gaming console in history had some sort of issue at its launch. Nintendo Switch, as it turns out, is no different.

Nintendo’s new hybrid gaming console offers plenty of reasons to love it, as well as plenty of reasons to hate it. Perhaps the most prevalent annoyance to plague early owners of the system pertains to Switch’s controllers.

Some Switch owners have reported issues with their left Joy-Cons desyncing from the system. It’s not yet known what causes this problem, or what the ultimate solution could be, but Nintendo is very much aware of the situation.

“We are aware of and have seen some of the reports,” Nintendo North America president Reggie Fils-Aime told TIME on Thursday. “We’re asking consumers a lot of questions. That’s why we want to get consumers on our help line, so we can get as much information to understand the situation as possible. And so we are in a fact-finding mode, to really understand the situation and the scenarios. And with that information, we’ll look and see what the next steps are.”

Although the Joy-Cons’ issues have generated a lot of buzz, the problems might just be reflective of a system still in its infancy.

“The number (of Joy-Con replacement or repair requests received) is not significant, and is consistent with what we’ve seen for any new hardware we have launched,” Nintendo told TIME in a statement.

Although Fils-Aime took time to address some of Switch’s problems, he’s also been making the rounds on morning talk shows to promote the system in a more positive light.

Early reviews of Nintendo Switch generally have been positive. We’ve spent more than a week with the system, however, and find it difficult to recommend in its current state.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo