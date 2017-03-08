Pessimistic Titans Fan Gets Oddly Specific 2017 Title Prediction Tattoo

Share this:

It’s never a good look when sports fans get tattoos that prematurely celebrate their favorite team’s championship win, but one Tennessee Titans fan might have gotten the worst one.

And it’s not even a Super Bowl tattoo.

Yup, that is a tattoo celebrating a division title, for some reason. That’s akin to when the Indianapolis Colts, who also play in the AFC South, hung a 2014 AFC finalist banner after being steamrolled by the New England Patriots in that season’s AFC Championship Game.

This guy might win some points, though, based on the fact that his tattoo actually has a decent chance of coming true. The AFC South was easily the worst division in the NFL last season, and the Titans nearly won it until quarterback Marcus Mariota broke his leg in Week 16. In fact, Tennessee finished with the same 9-7 record as the first-place Houston Texans but had a worse division record.

Still, this tattoo won’t be a very good look if the Titans do make the playoffs only to get knocked out.

