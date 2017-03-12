Pharrell Williams Partners With FIA On Its First Global Road Safety Campaign

Share this:

Pharrell Williams has made appearances in the Formula One paddock during both the Monaco Grand Prix and U.S. Grand Prix in recent years, and he’s now joining forces with the sport’s governing body on a new road safety campaign.

Williams is one of 13 ambassadors on the #3500lives campaign, the FIA’s first global road safety campaign. The initiative’s goal is to promote safe driving habits, as well as urge politicians in all countries to prioritize legislation aimed at reducing the likelihood of traffic accidents.

The FIA lists 10 “golden rules” for drivers to follow, such as buckling their seat belts, not texting and driving and checking their tires. It also wants people to sign a “Manifesto for Global Road Safety,” which names 10 ways legislators can improve road safety.

Check out the behind the scenes of the shootings for the #3500LIVES campaign pic.twitter.com/WRTRppazkd — FIA (@fia) March 12, 2017

Former and current F1 drivers Nico Rosberg, Felipe Mass and Fernando Alonso, as well as various other athletes, actors and musicians are among Williams fellow campaign ambassedors.

As part of #3500lives, the FIA also unveiled a billboard outside its headquarters in Paris.

Yesterday, a giant billboard was revealed on the #FIA offices at Place de la Concorde in Paris for the #3500LIVES campaign pic.twitter.com/SQ98oWMqFG — FIA (@fia) March 11, 2017

According to the FIA, the initiative’s name was chosen to reflect the 3,500 people who are killed on public roads in an average day. It said its 245-person global staff is working hard to counteract this “alarming trend.”

