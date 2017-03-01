Radioactive: Daytona 500, Sights and Sounds From The Great American Race

Share this:

It came right down to the wire, but Kurt Busch claimed the 2017 Daytona 500 title.

This year’s Great American Race was a classic, featuring a close finish, wild wrecks and numerous other highlights.

FOX Sports gave fans an inside look at the race when they released a radioactive recap of the Daytona 500. The video features a multitude of drivers such as Busch, Danica Patrick and Jimmie Johnson communicating with their respective crew chiefs as the race ensues.

The eight-minute clip culminates with Busch’s crew chief Tony Gibson yelling out, “Give me some of that!,” after the No. 41 Ford crossed the finish line and claimed the checkered flag.

To relive the Daytona 500 through the eyes and eyes of its racers, check out the video below.

