Red Sox Vs. Mets Lineups: Tim Tebow Bats Eighth In Spring Training Debut

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets square off in spring training Wednesday, and all anyone can seem to talk about is a guy who’s never played in the big leagues: Tim Tebow.

The former NFL quarterback is making his spring training debut in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and there’s quite a bit of fanfare surrounding the game despite the fact that the regular season still is a month away. Still, it should be interesting to see what happens when Tebow faces reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

Wednesday’s contest is a split-squad game for the Mets. Here are the lineups.

BOSTON RED SOX

Marco Hernandez, SS

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Allen Craig, DH

Rusney Castillo, CF

Bryce Brentz, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP

NEW YORK METS

Curtis Granderson, CF

Neil Walker, 2B

Yoenis Cespedes, LF

Jay Bruce, RF

Lucas Duda, 1B

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Amed Rosario, SS

Tim Tebow, DH

L.J. Mazzilli, 3B

Noah Syndergaard, RHP

