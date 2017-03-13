Retired TE Jordan Cameron: ‘A Lot Of NFL Players Don’t Love Playing Football’

Share this:

Jordan Cameron is no stranger to the brutal nature of the game of football.

Cameron, who had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, retired at age 28 after sustaining four concussions over the course of his six-year NFL career.

To the casual fan, Cameron’s early retirement might come as a surprise. NFL players are paid handsomely, and there are many other perks that come with being a professional athlete.

Ultimately, the former Pro Bowl tight end’s passion for the game wasn’t strong enough to continue playing. In fact, he’s of the belief that there are an abundance of players whose heart isn’t totally in the game.

“Do you really love football?” he told ESPN, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “A lot of guys don’t really love it. There are a few guys that love it. Ray Lewis loves football. Peyton Manning. They love it. But a lot of guys don’t really love this game, and there are players that will read this who will understand exactly what I’m talking about.”

While there’s no denying the toughness that’s required to be an NFL player, Cameron made it clear that players are weary of health concerns.

“You’re playing physical and you’re playing an intense, violent game,” Cameron said. “You have to gear yourself up for that, but it’s hard to gear yourself up if you’re thinking about getting hit or what the implications might be.”

