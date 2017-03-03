Rob Gronkowski Visits FC Barcelona, Instantly Becomes Soccer Fan

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski’s won’t soon forget his first immersion into another kind of football.

The New England Patriots tight end visited FC Barcelona this week during an offseason trip to Spain. He attended his first soccer game Wednesday at Nou Camp, watch Barcelona’s 6-1 thumping of Sporting Gijon from inside the bowls of its iconic stadium.

Gronkowski enjoyed the experience so much, he returned to the club next day for a behind-the-scenes tour and a meet-and-greet with several Barcelona players, including Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona shared a video of Gronkowski’s visit Friday on Twitter.

If “Gronk” decides to start kicking field goals and extra points next season, we’ll know for sure he has caught soccer fever.