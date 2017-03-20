Robert Kraft Flies With President Donald Trump Aboard Air Force One

Share this:

Tweet







Robert Kraft’s friendship with Donald Trump has reached dizzying new heights.

The New England Patriots owner flew Sunday with the U.S. president aboard Air Force One and spent time with him at the White House, according to The Boston Globe. Trump introduced Kraft to reporters at Palm Beach (Fla.) International Airport before they boarded the presidential plane, which was bound for Washington D.C.

Spotted on Air Force One with President Trump: Robert Kraft. https://t.co/gP3lhe112f pic.twitter.com/Jli7cnpSiw — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 19, 2017

Kraft and Trump have been friends for years — the president introduced the Patriots owner as “Bob Kraft” — and their relationship has remained strong since Trump’s election victory and inauguration.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images