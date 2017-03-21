Saints Players Can’t Help But Make Light Of Tom Brady’s Stolen Jerseys

The whole Tom Brady jersey fiasco has a couple of New Orleans Saints players thinking.
Brady’s missing game-worn jerseys from Super Bowl XLIX and LI were recovered Monday in Mexico thanks to the work of several law enforcement authorities, ending a lengthy search mission that began soon after the quarterback guided the New England Patriots to an incredible comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in last month’s big game.
Twitter exploded with reactions immediately following Monday’s news of the discovery, and Saints running back Mark Ingram couldn’t help but wonder whether any other NFL player would have received such amazing treatment from those who went above and beyond to find the missing threads.
Ingram’s teammate, Cameron Jordan, found the tweet funny but also seemed understanding. After all, Brady has five Super Bowl rings and is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.
All told, Ingram and Jordan also play with one heck of a quarterback in Drew Brees. Although Brees, who has one Super Bowl win on his résumé, losing a game-worn jersey might not create the same amount of buzz, Jordan still was seeing dollar signs once he heard the estimated value of Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey.
The Patriots and Saints have been linked a lot lately, with New Orleans trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to New England this offseason and restricted free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler recently visiting Sean Payton’s team in The Big Easy.
Let’s just hope no one gets greedy when the Patriots visit the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next season.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
