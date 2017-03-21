Saints Players Can’t Help But Make Light Of Tom Brady’s Stolen Jerseys

Share this:

The whole Tom Brady jersey fiasco has a couple of New Orleans Saints players thinking.

Brady’s missing game-worn jerseys from Super Bowl XLIX and LI were recovered Monday in Mexico thanks to the work of several law enforcement authorities, ending a lengthy search mission that began soon after the quarterback guided the New England Patriots to an incredible comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in last month’s big game.

Twitter exploded with reactions immediately following Monday’s news of the discovery, and Saints running back Mark Ingram couldn’t help but wonder whether any other NFL player would have received such amazing treatment from those who went above and beyond to find the missing threads.

You know you the real 🐐 when you have NFL, FBI, DEA on international manhunt for the jersey!! Everyone else jersey jus woulda been gone 😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) March 20, 2017

Ingram’s teammate, Cameron Jordan, found the tweet funny but also seemed understanding. After all, Brady has five Super Bowl rings and is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

5 sb? That may give him a slight edge n the NFL 😳😂😂 https://t.co/Hr7RRkehEq — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 20, 2017

All told, Ingram and Jordan also play with one heck of a quarterback in Drew Brees. Although Brees, who has one Super Bowl win on his résumé, losing a game-worn jersey might not create the same amount of buzz, Jordan still was seeing dollar signs once he heard the estimated value of Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey.

If TB12 jersey worth .5 a mill, when We win the sb, I'm takin off with Drew's jersey like pic.twitter.com/FTMmKcvfMJ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 20, 2017

And I'm blaming it on a possible teammates ex 😂😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤧🤷🏾‍♂️ 👻 no? Can't be too soon, right? Lol maybe jk 👀 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 20, 2017

The Patriots and Saints have been linked a lot lately, with New Orleans trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to New England this offseason and restricted free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler recently visiting Sean Payton’s team in The Big Easy.

Let’s just hope no one gets greedy when the Patriots visit the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next season.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images