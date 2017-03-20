Tom Brady’s Last Two Super Bowl Jerseys Found In Hands Of International Media Member

Share this:

UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): Tom Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI game-worn jerseys both were stolen by the same member of the international media, the NFL confirmed in a statement Monday. Both jerseys have been recovered by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

UPDATE (8:40 a.m.): Now this is getting weird.

Tom E. Curran of CSN New England reports that the FBI and NFL Security have located two of Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys: one from Super Bowl LI and the one he wore during Super Bowl XLIX. Per Curran, both jerseys were stolen by the same person and “pawned outside the U.S.”

ORIGINAL STORY: At last, our long national nightmare is over.

We’re talking, of course, about the case of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey. The New England Patriots quarterback’s No. 12 jersey, which went missing after Super Bowl LI and set off a frenzied search, has been recovered by the FBI and NFL Security, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Monday morning.

“FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey & in process of returning to Patriots,” Glazer wrote, via the Twitter app TwitLonger.

Glazer didn’t provide full details but noted that Brady’s jersey “was on foreign soil,” which prompted the FBI to get involved. He later added that someone “posing as an international media member” pilfered the jersey.

Brady broke the news of the missing jersey himself, when videos and photos captured the Super Bowl MVP telling Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the locker room after the game that someone stole his white No. 12 threads.

The story initially was met with humor, but things turned a bit more serious when the Houston police entered the investigation and placed quite the high price tag on the missing jersey.

We’ll update this story with more details when they become available.

