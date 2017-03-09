NBA

Spurs Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 5:09PM
The San Antonio Spurs are just 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they have a tough matchup Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC, led by MVP candidate and superstar guard Russell Westbrook, has lost four straight games. The Thunder have slipped down to seventh place in the West as a result.

Here’s how to watch Spurs-Thunder online.

When: Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET
Live StreamTNT

