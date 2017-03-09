Torrey Smith Joins Alshon Jeffery, Agrees To Contract With Eagles

Carson Wentz has to be one of the happiest people on the planet right now.

In addition to Alshon Jeffery, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft also will have Torrey Smith as a new target at wide receiver.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they agreed to a three-year contract with Smith.

#Eagles and WR Torrey Smith agree to terms on a three-year deal. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8suqdi4MYi — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2017

As for the particulars, USA TODAY Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported it was a one-year deal worth $5 million with two $5 million options, which means the contract could end up being a three-year, $15 million deal NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported. Pelissero also added Smith received a $500,000 signing bonus.

Smith didn’t waste any time getting to Philly.

And Wentz, like we guessed earlier, appears pretty happy about having him there.

Welcome to the squad @TorreySmithWR ! Lets go bro! 👊🏼 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) March 9, 2017

Smith, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before playing for the San Francisco 49ers over the past two campaigns. He only had 267 yards on 20 receptions with three touchdowns in 12 games last season, but he was playing for the dreadful 49ers. He finished the 2016 season on injured reserve.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images