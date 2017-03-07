Terrell Owens Reportedly Bought Hall Of Fame Jacket With His Stats On Back

Share this:

Terrell Owens definitely isn’t mad about not being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

The former star wide receiver was left out of the Hall of Fame for the second year in a row despite having some of the best receiving statistics in NFL history, and it’s clearly eating away at him no matter how much he says he doesn’t care. In fact, the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers reported recently that Owens purchased his own gold jacket, customized to include his NFL stats on the back.

Myers’ source was a former player who’s already in the Hall of Fame, who happened to meet up with Owens in Los Angeles right after he bought the jacket.

“T.O. told me he had his career stats on the back of the jacket,” the player said. “Seriously.”

It’s easy to see why T.O. would want those numbers on display, as he’s second all-time in receiving yards (15,934), eighth in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving touchdowns (153). It’s Owens reputation in the locker room that’s keeping him out of the Hall, and Myers’ source claims he told Owens that.

“I told him he is dividing the selection committee just like he divided locker rooms,” the source said. “I told him to be quiet, let the process work and he will get in.”

