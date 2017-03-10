This Uber Driver Knows Law Better Than Officer Who Pulled Him Over

Share this:

Being pulled over can be an extremely stressful experience. Unless, however, you have a better understanding of the law than the police who pulled you over.

Jesse Bright is a defense attorney who also works part time as an Uber driver. While driving a passenger in Wilmington, N.C., on Feb. 26, Bright was pulled over in front of a local pawn shop, WECT-TV reports. What happens from that point forward is as interesting as it is concerning, as police unlawfully demand Bright stop recording the incident with his cell phone. Unfortunately for the police, however, Bright has a pretty clear understanding of his rights.

The footage above is an abbreviated version of what happened, as the full video includes more interesting moments.

A K-9 unit reportedly did end up coming, though it didn’t find anything. Police, however, reportedly searched Bright’s vehicle anyway.

“He found absolutely nothing illegal in my vehicle, or my person, and eventually walked back to his car,” Bright told WECT-TV. “Another officer told me that me and my Uber passenger were free to go.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office reportedly counseled the officers involved, and is ensuring all its staff are aware that citizens can record encounters.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WatchMojo.com