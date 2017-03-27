Tom Brady Takes On Jordan Spieth At Augusta, Admits He’s Met His Match

Share this:

When you’re the best quarterback of all time, you don’t play second fiddle to anyone. But even Tom Brady knows when he’s a bit out of his league.

That rarity occurred Monday, when the New England Patriots QB casually started his week by playing golf with Jordan Spieth at the famed Augusta National. Brady posted a photo of the round on Instagram and Facebook, admitting in the caption that trying to beat Spieth at his own game is “like trying to arm wrestle The Rock.”

Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock… #DreamBig #NeverGiveUp A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

It looks like that didn’t stop Brady from trying, though.

Even if TB12 can’t top Spieth on the links, the fact that he’s going head-to-head with the two-time major winner as he prepares for the 2017 Masters is pretty impressive in itself.

Of course, Spieth once gave his fellow Under Armour athlete some swing tips, so we wouldn’t be shocked if Brady held his own.

