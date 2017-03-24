Tony Romo Reportedly Being Pursued By FOX, CBS To Join TV Crew

Share this:

We’re several weeks into the new NFL year, and Tony Romo’s future in the league is still uncertain.

It’s been widely expected that Romo will eventually move on from the Dallas Cowboys, either by release or trade. There have been a couple teams rumored to be interested in Romo if/when he cuts ties with Dallas, namely the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

But at 36 years old and a long list of injury history, who knows if Romo will have enough left in the tank to compete at a high level in the NFL. If he does opt to hang up his cleats, it appears the four-time Pro Bowl selection won’t be short of job opportunities post-football.

It's not just FOX in pursuit of Cowboys QB Tony Romo; it's also CBS making a strong push to add him to its team, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2017

At present, Romo is still on the Cowboys roster, so we’ll have to wait on Jerry Jones to see how Romo’s career ends up panning out.

