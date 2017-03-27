Top NBA Prospect Lonzo Ball Says It Would Be ‘Blessing’ To Join Lakers

Share this:

Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball is ready to help an NBA franchise.

The freshman point guard declared for the 2017 NBA Draft following the Bruins’ loss to Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

Ball is expected to be one of the first names called at the draft, and he, much like his father LaVar, has an idea of where he’d like to lace up his sneakers next year.

“At the end of the day, I’ll play for any team,” Ball said in an interview Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp. “The NBA is the NBA, but it would be a blessing to be able to play for the Lakers just because it’s in L.A., I’m from here, my whole family’s here.”

Ball’s father already has stated his desire for his son to play for the Lakers, who currently have the second-worst record in the NBA.

The Lakers already have their supposed point guard of the future in D’Angelo Russell, but head coach Luke Walton has been experimenting with moving Russell, who is a dynamic scorer, off the ball to see if he is more suited to play a wing position.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lakers draft Ball should they keep their pick. If it falls outside of the top three, however, then it belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The star point guard, who is a Los Angeles native, averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 assists per game for UCLA this past season.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images