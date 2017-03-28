Full List Of Rule Proposals That Passed At 2017 NFL Annual Meeting

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (3 p.m.): Here’s the full list of proposals that passed.

The full list of NFL rule changes passed today. pic.twitter.com/2nI7SlKZJA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The NFL Annual Meeting is wrapping up a day early, which means owners are voting on rule proposals Tuesday rather than Wednesday.

For more information on the proposals, click here.

Here’s what we know so far.

Proposal to put the ball at the 20 if the kicker puts it through the uprights got 11 votes. Not enough. That proposal is … no good. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2017

The @NFL's no leaping rule for field goals passed, I'm told. Not a surprise. All about player safety — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2017

The NFL rule on automatic ejections for egregious hits to the head was approved. Sounds like the competition committee expected this — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2017

Per source, the rule to shrink OT to 10 minutes was tabled. There were nine teams opposed to it. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 28, 2017

Unanimously, NFL owners vote for centralized replay w/@DeanBlandino & NY command center having final say. Bye, "under the hood." — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 28, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images