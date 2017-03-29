U.S. Women’s National Team Ends Boycott, Reaches Deal With USA Hockey

Share this:

The U.S. women’s hockey team and USA Hockey have come to an agreement.

The women’s hockey team threatened to sit out the 2017 IIHF World Championship due to a dispute with USA Hockey over wages, but the boycott ended Tuesday when the two sides agreed to a four-year deal.

“Our sport is the big winner today,” captain of the U.S. women’s team Meghan Duggan said, via a press release. “We stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened. In the end, both sides came together. I’m proud of my teammates and can’t thank everyone who supported us enough. It’s time now to turn the page. We can’t wait to play in the World Championship later this week in front of our fans as we try and defend our gold medal.”

To Our Dearest Fans,

Together, WE dared to make history. And couldn't have done it without you. See you at #2017WWC#BeBoldForChange #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/iVetUtO0GN — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) March 29, 2017

The financial parts of the deal weren’t publicly disclosed, but The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell reported some numbers in a series of tweets.

USA Hockey deal with USNWT is 4-yr deal worth between $3.7 million and $4 million. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 29, 2017

Under new deal all members of US women's team guaranteed at least $2,000 per month and could earn up to $71,000 in non-Olympic years. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 29, 2017

US women will earn between $850,000 and $950,000 this year to be split equally, depending on performance in World Championship. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 29, 2017

US women will split pool of between $950,000 and $1 million in other years of deal, depending on results. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 29, 2017

Under new deal, US women will receive exactly same amenities as men when it comes to travel and accommodations. Will travel business class. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 29, 2017

On top of enhanced earnings, US women stand to earn an additional $37,500 each for Olympic gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 29, 2017

Up next for the players is a matchup with Canada on Friday in the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

