U.S. Women’s National Team Ends Boycott, Reaches Deal With USA Hockey

The U.S. women’s hockey team and USA Hockey have come to an agreement.
The women’s hockey team threatened to sit out the 2017 IIHF World Championship due to a dispute with USA Hockey over wages, but the boycott ended Tuesday when the two sides agreed to a four-year deal.
“Our sport is the big winner today,” captain of the U.S. women’s team Meghan Duggan said, via a press release. “We stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened. In the end, both sides came together. I’m proud of my teammates and can’t thank everyone who supported us enough. It’s time now to turn the page. We can’t wait to play in the World Championship later this week in front of our fans as we try and defend our gold medal.”
The financial parts of the deal weren’t publicly disclosed, but The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell reported some numbers in a series of tweets.
Up next for the players is a matchup with Canada on Friday in the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
