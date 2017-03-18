Virginia Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round Game

Share this:

The No. 4 seed Florida Gators and the No. 5 seed Virginia Cavaliers both survived the first round of the NCAA Tournament and now will square off for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

The Cavaliers squeaked by the No. 12 seed North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks with a 76-71 win Thursday, while the Gators dispatched of thirteenth-seeded East Tennessee State 80-65.

Virginia is the most efficient defensive team in the country and will rely on its ability to create turnovers to slow down the Gators and junior forward Devin Robinson.

Here’s how you can watch Florida vs. Virginia online.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 8:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images