Watch Brett Favre Throw Laser Passes In Workout With Falcons’ Robert Alford

It looks like Brett Favre still can sling the rock.

The 47-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback stopped by Traction Sports Performance in Baton Rouge, La., where Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford was working out, and Favre stepped onto the field in street clothes to toss some bullets to receivers.

Had the G.O.A.T. Brett Favre out throwing today. I asked him to come out retirement to throw a pick to me. J/P cool guy… #TAT pic.twitter.com/FljsvBSIXh — Robert Alford (@rockorocky) March 22, 2017

Favre hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010, but Alford told TMZ that he thinks that Favre still could play in the NFL with a decent offensive line. Alford also said that Favre didn’t even warm up, he just walked onto the field and start throwing lasers.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback did miss on a couple throws, but that’s understandable after six years away from the gridiron. Still, with that arm, we could see an NFL team trying to kick the tires on a Favre comeback.

Alford also asked Favre, the NFL leader in career interceptions, to come out of retirement and throw a couple to him.

The Falcons cornerback picked off Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI and returned it for a touchdown, but that didn’t end well for the Falcons, so perhaps Alford should just let the gunslinger stick to throwing missiles in practice.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images