Watch David Pastrnak Pie Noel Acciari After Scoring First Career NHL Goal

Noel Acciari had a night to remember against the Nashville Predators.

The 25-year-old forward scored his first career NHL goal during the third period of the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Preds at TD Garden. The B’s had a breakaway, and Riley Nash slid the puck to Acciari, who put it home for his first career tally.

After the game, David Pastrnak gave him a special surprise during an interview — a shaving cream pie.

Watch Pastrnak pie Acciari in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images