BOSTON — The season-long rotation of Bruins goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark veered off course when the former started Boston’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Swayman, who started Games 1 and 3 against Toronto, received the nod in Game 4 instead of Ullmark, who was between the pipes for Game 2. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Boston’s 3-1 win that the team felt it was best to ride the hot hand, especially since Swayman had two rest days between Games 3 and 4 in Toronto.

Ullmark acknowledged the decision at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday. The veteran netminder shared how he was happy for Swayman, who is unbeaten against the Leafs this season including a 3-0 record in the playoffs.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ullmark said. “We’re up 3-1 in the series. It’s obviously gonna get harder and harder for every game that goes by. Stay true to ourselves, and still enjoying the moment.”

Both Swayman and Ullmark have showcased that kind of perspective all season, believing in the success of the tandem. Bruins newcomer Pat Maroon said Monday he thought the “coolest part” of the relationship between goaltenders was how they truly root for one another.

Ullmark’s comments indicate his approach to the situation isn’t going to change.

“There’s a reason why I’m here today, and it’s not being a sulky little crybaby about not playing or anything like that,” Ullmark said. “I try to stay professional, supporting the guys throughout the team, throughout the period here. Go out there every practice and be better, try to push people in the way that I can, obviously. And try to bring that energy, and try to do whatever I can when I’m off to the side as much as I try to do when I’m in the net.”

Ullmark isn’t sure if there is a plan in place for the remainder of the series but said the communication between Montgomery, assistant Bob Essensa (“Goalie Bob,” as he’s known) and the netminders themselves has been good.

“Just take it day-by-day,” Ullmark said. “Sway has been playing tremendously. I have a lot of faith in that fella and very happy for him, obviously. And that’s what I’ve tried to do as well. Stay positive and supportive of him. Because if I don’t support my guy, I’m not supporting the team. And if I’m not supporting the team, I’m not supporting him. It kind of goes hand-in-hand with that sort of situation.”

Montgomery has been steadfast about not revealing the Bruins’ goaltender until pregame warmups. So Bruins fans likely will have to wait until the Bruins take the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday night to officially learn the Game 5 starter.

But if it’s Swayman for a third consecutive game, it’s clear Ullmark will be content.