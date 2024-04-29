P.K. Subban Makes Admission About Jeremy Swayman, Bruins’ Playoff Chances

P.K. Subban didn’t know initially if the Boston Bruins could lean on goalie Jeremy Swayman in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The former Montreal Canadiens defenseman turned ESPN analyst knows that now, though.

All it took was three stellar games from Swayman in Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs to convince Subban. And Subban made sure to give Swayman his flowers when he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday.

“I have not given him enough credit as a goaltender,” Subban said. “I wasn’t sold on the tandem. I like the No. 1 goaltender. I like the guy that rides. … But Swayman’s playing out of his mind right now.”

Swayman has stymied the Maple Leafs and perhaps is in Toronto’s head by winning all six games against Boston’s rival this season, including three in the postseason. Swayman has stopped 87-of-91 shots, giving him a playoff-best .956 save percentage.

It appears Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will stick with Swayman in net and hold off on giving Linus Ullmark, who started in Boston’s Game 2 loss, another chance between the pipes for the time being.

It’s hard to argue against that given Swayman’s production and Subban sees the Bruins’ playoff ceilings changing with a hot goalie in net.

“If (Swayman) continues to do that, the Boston Bruins, the sky’s the limit for that team,” Subban said, “because we know they can play defense, their power play is clicking like crazy — they made Toronto’s power play look like a Junior B power play this series so far. Boston’s got all the intangibles. And by the way, if Swayman falters, it’s Ullmark going back in there. Boston’s looking great right now. Can’t lie about that.”