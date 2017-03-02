Boston Celtics

Watch LeBron James Plow Headlong Into Bill Belichick Under Celtics’ Basket

by on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 10:29PM
11,844

Two very high-profile stars literally collided at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

In the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cavs star LeBron James tried to snag an offensive rebound but lost his balance, falling out of bounds under Boston’s basket.

LeBron’s momentum carried him directly into an unsuspecting fan — who just happened to be New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Fortunately for Belichick, a poor cameraman took the brunt of James’ charge. But the Internet still had plenty of fun with the impromptu meeting of champions.

Don’t get any ideas, LeBron.

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN