Watch LeBron James Plow Headlong Into Bill Belichick Under Celtics’ Basket

Share this:

Tweet







Two very high-profile stars literally collided at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

In the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cavs star LeBron James tried to snag an offensive rebound but lost his balance, falling out of bounds under Boston’s basket.

LeBron’s momentum carried him directly into an unsuspecting fan — who just happened to be New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

This is not ok …. LeBron attacks Bill Belichick. Still mad about his stint as Browns coach I guesspic.twitter.com/vHXnTTW7dm — The Celtics on CSN (@CelticsCSN) March 2, 2017

Fortunately for Belichick, a poor cameraman took the brunt of James’ charge. But the Internet still had plenty of fun with the impromptu meeting of champions.

"come and play tight end" bill quietly whispered pic.twitter.com/t9mhiRQa9s — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) March 2, 2017

Ha, LeBron just fell right into Bill Belichick. The most championship-filled player/fan collision ever maybe. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 2, 2017

LeBron taking out of Belichick is a first for Cleveland since 1994. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 2, 2017

LeBron to the Patriots confirmed pic.twitter.com/nOohC208ut — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 2, 2017

Don’t get any ideas, LeBron.