Watch Lego Recreation Of Kris Jenkins’ NCAA Tournament Winning Shot

We are entering the thick of college basketball’s Championship Week, which means that the Big Dance is right around the corner.
You might remember that last year’s national championship was one for the history books as Villanova’s Kris Jenkins drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat North Carolina.
And while Jenkins’ shot will live on highlight reels for eternity, one fan recreated the final moments of the 2016 national championship game with Legos, and it’s even better than the original version.
Take a look.
My oldest daughter was born right at the beginning of March Madness. I remember watching non-stop basketball in the hospital and the first few days of bringing her home. Maybe that's part of the reason her and I have shared a special bond when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Last year she picked @novambb to win the whole thing and I picked @unc_basketball I'll never forget watching her reaction to the final 10 seconds of that game. This year for her birthday I wanted to do something special for it. So I told her I was going to make a Lego re-enactment video dedicated to her. Happy Birthday Jovie! I hope this year is as magical as last year.
There are even a few cool cameos in the Lego video, including Michael Jordan and what might be New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
And here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Lego reenactment.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP