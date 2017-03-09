Watch Lego Recreation Of Kris Jenkins’ NCAA Tournament Winning Shot

Share this:

Tweet







We are entering the thick of college basketball’s Championship Week, which means that the Big Dance is right around the corner.

You might remember that last year’s national championship was one for the history books as Villanova’s Kris Jenkins drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat North Carolina.

And while Jenkins’ shot will live on highlight reels for eternity, one fan recreated the final moments of the 2016 national championship game with Legos, and it’s even better than the original version.

Take a look.

There are even a few cool cameos in the Lego video, including Michael Jordan and what might be New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

And here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Lego reenactment.

March Madness is my favorite time of year. I can't wait for everyone to see my next stop motion video. Here's a sneak peak! Shout out to @guayaki for helping me stay awake while I work on these videos in the middle of the night. A post shared by Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images