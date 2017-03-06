Watch This Conor McGregor Impersonator Call Out Floyd Mayweather To His Face

Share this:

Thanks to a very talented impostor, we now have a good idea as to what a face-to-face interaction between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. would look like.

Al Foran, an Irish impressionist, hopped on the microphone at a Q&A event in London over the weekend and approached Mayweather with his best McGregor impersonation. Mayweather seemed amused by the faux UFC champion, as it was a spot-on impression that sounded just like McGregor.

Foran also impersonated Mike Tyson, among others, and you can check out the scene in the video below.

Warning: The following video contains language that is NSFW.

Unfortunately, the weekend overseas wasn’t all laughs for Mayweather, as one his “Money Team” vans was broken into and set on fire by two individuals Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports.