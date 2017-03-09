Watch Wake Forest’s Greg McClinton Drill Near Full-Court Shot Vs. Virginia Tech

Share this:

Wake Forest couldn’t beat Virginia Tech in their second-round matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday, but the Demon Deacons did come away with the highlight of the night.

At the end of the first half, Wake Forest’s Greg McClinton threw up a shot with one hand from behind the opposite free-throw line and sunk it for his first career 3-pointer.

Take a look at the football-style shot below.

mattclapp: Wake Forest just made this! ESPN 2 ACC Basketball Tournament: Boston College/Wak… https://t.co/g8lP6eJS1X pic.twitter.com/VY2941CHCp — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 9, 2017

Here’s a different angle of the circus shot.

mattclapp: Replay of the nearly full court Wake Forest shot ESPN 2 ACC Basketball Tournamen… https://t.co/RQF3lFba5h pic.twitter.com/o0S6mnAwH6 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 9, 2017

Head coach Danny Manning might want to keep that shot in the back of his mind in case the Demon Deacons need some late magic in the NCAA Tournament.

