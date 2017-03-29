Why Did Packers Sign Martellus Bennett? Mike McCarthy Has Interesting Explanation

Share this:

Martellus Bennett’s eccentricity sets him apart from most of his fellow NFL players. But it’s exactly what drew Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy to him.

Speaking Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting, McCarthy explained the connection he felt to Bennett’s boundless creativity during the tight end’s free agent visit with the Packers earlier this month. That visit ended up yielding a new job for Bennett, who left the New England Patriots to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with Green Bay.

“I was really impressed with his personality,” McCarthy told reporters, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Frankly, I may not look like it, (but) I kind of classify myself as a creative person. I’m married to an artist, and all my children are very creative. So I live in that type. That’s a reflection of my household with my wife Jessica and I.

“So sitting down and talking to Marty and his interests, and some of the things he does, he’s an extremely creative individual. When I meet people, I’m always curious on their view in life, how they look at things and how they process things. I enjoyed his view on life, the things he wants to accomplish.”

Bennett has authored children’s books and crafted animated videos, and his chats with New England reporters often included nods to fantasy, superheroes and bacon, just to name a few. He never was afraid to speak his mind, which ran in stark contrast to the Patriots’ typically tight-lipped approach to media obligations.

That’s not to say the Packers signed him for his personality, though. Bennett enjoyed one of the better seasons of his career in 2016, playing in every game for the Super Bowl champion Patriots and catching 55 passes for 701 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

McCarthy said he considers Bennett one of the best in the league at his position.

“He was a very productive player in an outstanding offense,” the Packers coach told reporters, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. “I have great respect for the Patriots and especially what they do on offense. … To me, he is one of the best — or (might) potentially be the best — tight ends in the National Football League. It’s my responsibility to make sure I create those opportunities for him to success.”

