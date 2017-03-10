NFL Rumors: Former Patriot TE Martellus Bennett Signs With Packers

Share this:

After one season with the New England Patriots, Martellus Bennett has found a new home.

The free-agent tight end reportedly has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Former Patriots TE Martellus Bennett is signing with the Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Bennett all but confirmed the signing by sharing an Instagram photo of himself wearing a Packers hat, on his 30th birthday, no less.

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Bennett became an immediate fan favorite in New England due to his bizarre soundbites and social media hilarity. He had a great year on the field as well, hauling in 55 receptions for 701 yards with a team-high seven touchdowns.

Despite Bennett’s solid campaign in a Super Bowl-winning season, it appeared New England was fully embracing losing out on him in free agency. The Patriots traded for tight end Dwayne Allen in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, a clear sign that Bennett’s days in Foxboro were probably over.

The nine-year NFL veteran will be joining a potent Packers offense led by one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers. Adding Bennett to an offensive attack that already includes Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb will make Green Bay a force to be reckoned with.

Rodgers took to Twitter to react to the news of his new weapon, and it appears he’s in favor of the reported signing.

Considering the Packers typically aren’t very active in free agency, the reported signing speaks volumes about the team’s belief in Bennett.

