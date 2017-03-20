Wichita State Coach’s Wife Escorted From Arena After Loss To Kentucky

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (9:30 p.m. ET): More details regarding Lynn Marshall’s behavior have surfaced.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Drew Franklin elaborated on some of the vulgarities and unpleasantries Lynn Marshall vocalized throughout the course of Wichita-State Kentucky.

“She told Malik Monk to get in the weight room, told Isaiah Briscoe to buy some bigger shorts, told (John) Calipari to ‘shut the f–k up’, told Roger Ayers he is garbage and other classy things she yelled between F-bombs,” Franklin said on KSR.

A video of Lynn Marshall’s behavior during the game also began to circulate on social media.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wichita State nearly pulled off the second-round upset over Kentucky, but the Wildcats ultimately held on to a 65-62 victory.

The loss ended the Shockers’ NCAA Tournament run, which apparently didn’t sit well with Lynn Marshall, wife of Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall. According to the Associated Press, Lynn Marshall was removed by law enforcement from the Bakers Life Fieldhouse’s lower bowl after she began loudly cursing following the Shockers’ loss.

According to the report, Lynn Marshall was asked to leave the area by security after her vulgar outburst but needed to be assisted by a police officer after she failed to do so. She was later taken via elevator alongside police to attend her husband’s press conference. While a coach’s wife is typically escorted to attend the post-game press conference, it is usually done so with a school official.

The primary reason for Lynn Marshall’s expletive-laden outpouring was her dissatisfaction with the officiating, according to AP.

Poor officiating has been a common theme in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, as Seton Hall and Northwestern both fell victim to questionable calls.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Joseph/USA TODAY Sports Images