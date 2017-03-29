WrestleMania 33 Set Is Enormous, Elaborate And Probably Quite Expensive

Share this:

If you’ve watched even a minute of WWE program, you know the WWE is billing WrestleMania 33 as the “ultimate thrill ride.”

Judging by early photos of the stage for the company’s biggest show of the year, they’re taking that moniker quite literally.

The annual extravaganza goes down Sunday night in Orlando, and WWE crews are working tirelessly to have the Camping World Stadium ready to go. As part of the literal build to the show, the WWE is constructed an enormous stage/set, which appears to feature a rollercoaster.

More images of the #WrestleMania set that is being constructed. Expected to be the biggest set in WWE history. pic.twitter.com/QYGDHShvtC — WWE News (@WWENewsAlerts) March 29, 2017

The Orlando Sentinel also has a photo gallery with a few good looks at what’s a wild setup.

Screenshot via YouTube/Heel By Nature