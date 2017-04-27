2017 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch Every First-Round Pick Online

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NFL Draft is back in Philadelphia, where the first round will take place Thursday night.

The top player available is Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2000 and are expected to select Garrett.

After that, the draft is up in the air. This should make for an exciting Round 1.

Here’s how to watch the first round online.

When: Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Nicholas Goss/NESN.com