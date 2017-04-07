Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn Reportedly Break Up After Three Years Together

Share this:

One of the most high-profile couples in the world of sports is no more, according to report Friday morning.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn “have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a “source close to the situation” told People.

The source added that Rodgers and Munn “(remain) close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Munn was at the center of drama last year when some reports blamed her for Rodgers’ strained relationship with his family, which his younger brother, Jordan, described during the latest season of “The Bachelorette.”

Rodgers, 33, is entering his ninth season as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Green Bay came within one win of the Super Bowl this past season, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game.

