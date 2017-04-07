Ben Roethlisberger Ends Retirement Speculation, Announces He’ll Return

Share this:

Big Ben isn’t done yet.

Ben Roethlisberger put an end to any questions surrounding his NFL future Friday when he tweeted he’ll return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for his 14th season.

Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best! — Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 7, 2017

The 35-year-old quarterback openly considered retirement following the Steelers’ loss to the New England Patriots in January’s AFC Championship Game. And Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin as recently as a few weeks ago said the team was preparing for life without the two-time Super Bowl champion under center.

But it appears they can put off that preparation for a little while longer.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images