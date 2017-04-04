Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lineups

by on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 5:32PM
The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The B’s will clinch a Stanley Cup playoff berth if they beat their Atlantic Division foe in regulation Tuesday, so this truly is a do-or-die situation for the Lightning.

Boston has won five straight games, but its last loss did come at home on March 23 against Tampa Bay.

The Bruins still are without Frank Vatrano, Jimmy Hayes and Tim Schaller, while Steven Stamkos still isn’t ready to return for the Bolts. Also, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson’s NHL debut won’t happen Tuesday night since he’s a non-roster player and waiting on immigration approval, according to BostonBruins.com.

Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s matchup.

BOSTON BRUINS (43-30-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Sean Kuraly
Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (39-29-10)
Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn–Tyler Johnson–Jonathan Drouin
Adam Erne–Yanni Gourde–Vladislav Namestnikov
Gabriel Dumont–Greg McKegg–Joel Vermin

Victor Hedman–Jake Dotchin
Anton Stralman–Luke Witkowski
Braydon Coburn–Andrej Sustr

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

