Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The B’s will clinch a Stanley Cup playoff berth if they beat their Atlantic Division foe in regulation Tuesday, so this truly is a do-or-die situation for the Lightning.

Boston has won five straight games, but its last loss did come at home on March 23 against Tampa Bay.

The Bruins still are without Frank Vatrano, Jimmy Hayes and Tim Schaller, while Steven Stamkos still isn’t ready to return for the Bolts. Also, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson’s NHL debut won’t happen Tuesday night since he’s a non-roster player and waiting on immigration approval, according to BostonBruins.com.

Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s matchup.

BOSTON BRUINS (43-30-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Sean Kuraly

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (39-29-10)

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn–Tyler Johnson–Jonathan Drouin

Adam Erne–Yanni Gourde–Vladislav Namestnikov

Gabriel Dumont–Greg McKegg–Joel Vermin

Victor Hedman–Jake Dotchin

Anton Stralman–Luke Witkowski

Braydon Coburn–Andrej Sustr

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images